Python Found Under Pool Chair In Salem

SALEM (CBS) — This Salem grandfather said he has already heard it all when it came to his granddaughters complaining about creepy callers in the backyard–but this time they were not exaggerating.

“All of a sudden, they came into the house and they said, ‘Papa there’s a big snake on deck!’ And which I’ve heard a thousand times, right? And it’s a worm or a little garter snake,” said Bob Bell.

Judging the girls’ tone though, Bell sensed there was something it was something more serious.

Sure enough, when he went out to check underneath the pool chair, Bell found a foot and a half long Ball Python.

“I did scream for a couple of minutes,” said Alyssandra Bell, who found the snake while swimming on Tuesday.

Alyssandra’s older brother was able to get the snake into a bucket and Salem Animal Control took the reptile away.

Officials believe the snake was discarded by, or escaped from, a pet owner.

“They are a friendly snake, kind of in the cat and dog field. A lot of people have them as pets. They are not poisonous, you don’t need a license to possess them,” explained Salem Police Animal Control Officer Donald Famico.