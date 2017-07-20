NightSide – An Update on Charlie Gard

BOSTON (CBS) – Charlie Gard is a British child who was hospitalized in London after it was discovered that he suffered from infantile-onset encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (an extremely rare genetic condition), considered to be terminal. Charlie’s parents would like to bring him to the United States for an experimental treatment, but doctors in London have fought against this, stating that the treatment would result in significant harm and suffering to the child with no realistic hope of benefit or improvement. Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie, policy advisor for the Catholic Association, talks with Dan about why she believes the parents should have the final say, not the state. What do you think? Should the parents get to decide how their child is treated, or should doctors be allowed to dictate what is best for the patient?

Aired July 19th, 2017.