NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG Says

NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG SaysInvestigators said that 36-year-old Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, was drunk, had stolen his neighbor's truck and was armed when state troopers responded to the New Hampshire State Liquor Store.

Python Found Under Pool Chair In SalemAlyssandra Bell first saw the foot and a half long snake while she was swimming at her grandparents' house on Tuesday.

John McCain's Cancer Diagnosis Same As Ted Kennedy's, Dana Farber Doctor ExplainsA doctor at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute who helped treat Ted Kennedy's cancer explains John McCain's diagnosis of Glioblastoma multiforme.

Mother, Nephew Tied Up During Randolph Home InvasionA family member said that three men came into her home and tied up two people by their hands and feet, and also taped up their mouths.