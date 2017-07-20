NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG Says

July 20, 2017 9:41 PM
Filed Under: New Hampshire, police involved shooting, State Liquor Store

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General came forward Thursday to say that two state troopers who shot and killed a man last month did the right thing.

Investigators said that 36-year-old Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, was drunk, had stolen his neighbor’s truck and was armed when state troopers responded to a call about him at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store on June 13.

barry1 NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG Says

Barry Jones (WBZ-TV)

Troopers then ordered Jones not to move.

Surveillance video shows Jones chose to arm himself and the troopers fired five shots.

hamptonliquorstore NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG Says

Surveillance video of Barry Jones hold a B.B. gun in his hand before state troopers shot at him (WBZ-TV)

“Mr Jones reached into his waste band and grabbed a weapon by the hand grip. The troopers observed the weapon and believed Mr. Jones was readying himself to fire it in their direction,” said Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

He also said that the troopers could not have known Jones had a B.B. gun.

The troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch