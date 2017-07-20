NH State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Was Justified, AG Says

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General came forward Thursday to say that two state troopers who shot and killed a man last month did the right thing.
Investigators said that 36-year-old Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, was drunk, had stolen his neighbor’s truck and was armed when state troopers responded to a call about him at the New Hampshire State Liquor Store on June 13.
Troopers then ordered Jones not to move.
Surveillance video shows Jones chose to arm himself and the troopers fired five shots.
“Mr Jones reached into his waste band and grabbed a weapon by the hand grip. The troopers observed the weapon and believed Mr. Jones was readying himself to fire it in their direction,” said Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
He also said that the troopers could not have known Jones had a B.B. gun.
The troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave.