Paving Crew Delays Cause Backup On Mass Pike

WESTON (CBS) — We just recently celebrated the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, of Concord, who wrote that “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation”–and that was well before the invention of automobiles.
There was a lot of “quiet desperation” on the pike this morning after a paving crew overstayed their welcome.
MassDOT tweeted an apology in response to one Twitter user, saying a paving operation had continued past schedule.
Not long after that, another apology.
Usually these things are done by 5 a.m., but not today–and sometimes traffic means having to say “I’m sorry.”
The lanes were reopened shortly after 7 a.m.