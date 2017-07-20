Paving Crew Delays Cause Backup On Mass Pike

WESTON (CBS) — We just recently celebrated the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, of Concord, who wrote that “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation”–and that was well before the invention of automobiles.

It's 6am and there's a 6 mile backup on the Pike EB at 128. They're still paving out there. Ouch! #trafficonthrees — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 20, 2017

There was a lot of “quiet desperation” on the pike this morning after a paving crew overstayed their welcome.

MassDOT tweeted an apology in response to one Twitter user, saying a paving operation had continued past schedule.

Apologize for the delay, due to overnight paving operations continuing past schedule. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 20, 2017

Not long after that, another apology.

continued overnight paving operations combined with a disabled truck blocked a Lane. Apologize for the delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 20, 2017

Usually these things are done by 5 a.m., but not today–and sometimes traffic means having to say “I’m sorry.”

The lanes were reopened shortly after 7 a.m.