WATCH LIVE: 1 pm : OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

Paving Crew Delays Cause Backup On Mass Pike

July 20, 2017 8:52 AM By Carl Stevens
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Mass Pike, Massachusetts Turnpike, Traffic

WESTON (CBS) — We just recently celebrated the 200th birthday of Henry David Thoreau, of Concord, who wrote that “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation”–and that was well before the invention of automobiles.

There was a lot of “quiet desperation” on the pike this morning after a paving crew overstayed their welcome.

CHECK: WBZ Traffic Page

MassDOT tweeted an apology in response to one Twitter user, saying a paving operation had continued past schedule.

Not long after that, another apology.

Usually these things are done by 5 a.m., but not today–and sometimes traffic means having to say “I’m sorry.”

The lanes were reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

More from Carl Stevens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch