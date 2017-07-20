Canton Home Invasion Video Released

CANTON (CBS) — Video of a violent Canton home invasion that took place earlier this week was released by police Thursday.

Three men apparently were caught on video leaving the scene of the attack where a 71-year-old man was pistol whipped Tuesday.

The video clearly shows the suspects leaving the house and walking across the street.

Suspects exiting the building following the incident. pic.twitter.com/HVxdTNDin8 — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 20, 2017

A second video shows van the men were driving entering the arboretum.

Suspects entering the Arboretum. pic.twitter.com/CZefTjRxpr — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 20, 2017

Police say two of the three men were armed when they forced their way into the house looking for the man’s son.

Authorities have also released a picture of a black Chrysler Pacifica the men used to get away.

Investigators determined that the three men were Hispanic and were wearing hoodies as they got into the Pacifica. Police also say they don’t think it was a random attack.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Sergeant Paul Gallagher at 781-828-1212 or Boston Police at 617-343-4328.