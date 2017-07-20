WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Canton Home Invasion Video Released

July 20, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Canton, Canton Home Invasion, Canton Police

CANTON (CBS) — Video of a violent Canton home invasion that took place earlier this week was released by police Thursday.

Three men apparently were caught on video leaving the scene of the attack where a 71-year-old man was pistol whipped Tuesday.

The video clearly shows the suspects leaving the house and walking across the street.

A second video shows van the men were driving entering the arboretum.

Police say two of the three men were armed when they forced their way into the house looking for the man’s son.

Authorities have also released a picture of a black Chrysler Pacifica the men used to get away.

canton bolo Canton Home Invasion Video Released

A vehicle police believe was involved in a home invasion (Photo Courtesy: Canton PD)

Investigators determined that the three men were Hispanic and were wearing hoodies as they got into the Pacifica. Police also say they don’t think it was a random attack.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Sergeant Paul Gallagher at 781-828-1212 or Boston Police at 617-343-4328.

