Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Wears Roger Goodell Clown Shirt On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s all hope that Roger Goodell was nuzzled up in bed with a good book early on Wednesday night. Because if the commissioner was up late watching one of the NFL’s broadcast partners, he would no doubt have gotten miffed.

Quite miffed, actually.

That’s because Barstool Sports founder Dave “El Presidente” Portnoy was a guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” And, never missing an opportunity to push some merchandise, Portnoy was wearing his famed Goodell clown T-shirt — the one which reportedly still five months later reportedly has Goodell fuming.

Portnoy created the shirt and sold it through BarstoolSports.com during the DeflateGate saga involving the commissioner and, of course, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The shirt’s popularity reached a peak when Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was seen wearing the short while getting off the team plane following the Super Bowl LI victory. This incident reportedly left Goodell feeling “really bothered.” And it’s apparently something he’s yet to get past, as Pro Football Talk reported just last week that Goodell is still “miffed” by Patricia’s shirt choice.

And yet, just one day after Goodell spoke glowingly of the importance of the networks that partner with the NFL to broadcast games, NBC gave seven minutes of airtime to the shirt that drives the commissioner nuts.

Now let’s just hope that no mean Patriots fans decide to wear such clothing when the commissioner visits Foxboro for the season opener. That would just be an inconsiderate way to welcome a guest.