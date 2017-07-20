ATVs Recalled Due To Fuel Leak, Fire Hazards

BOSTON (CBS) — Polaris is recalling over 25,000 all-terrain vehicles because they have found that fuel can leak into the headlight pod, causing a fire hazard.
The company said customers should immediately stop using their model year 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATVs.
They said they had gotten 30 reports of the fuel leaks, with four of those leaks resulting in fires–but nobody has been reported injured in any of the incidents.
Free repairs are being offered to customers, who can visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.