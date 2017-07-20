WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: 1 pm : OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

WATCH: Foster Kids Learn They’re Being Adopted From Mickey Mouse

July 20, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Adoption, foster children, Mickey Mouse

CBS Local– At the most magical place in the world, foster siblings received the most magical news from Mickey Mouse: 12-year-old Janielle and 10-year-old Elijah were being adopted by foster parents Courtney and Tom Gilmour.

Janielle and Elijah had been living with the Gilmours for three years. Tom and Courtney were going to adopt the siblings but hadn’t told them yet.

“We thought it would be so cool to be in the Magic Kingdom and slip Mickey a sign,” Courtney said, via CBS News. “He could show it to the kids and we would let them know their adoption date that way.”

Courtney posted the emotional video on Facebook where it went viral.

“They were super surprised. They really thought they were just getting a picture and an autograph of Mickey,” Courtney said. “Everyone in our life knew the adoption date beside the kids. They had no idea.”

The video is heartwarming, as the kids were overwhelmed with happiness.

“I’ve watched it about a million times and I cry every single time,” Courtney said. “It’s a hard feeling to express, because we know we’ve given something that the kids desperately wanted. I’m happy, excited, nervous — all those things wrapped into one.”

Courtney and Tom have fostered 13 kids and they usually take siblings, like Janielle and Elijah. Courtney herself was a foster child.

“I was a foster child myself, so I always knew growing up I wanted to be a foster parent,” Courtney. “I knew the man I was going to marry had to be willing to be a foster parent.”

Janielle and Elijah have been in the foster system on and off for most of their lives. Now they finally have a permanent home.

“Letting the kids be normal is what helps us breathe,” Courtney said. “Foster care isn’t easy. Even a simple thing such as going to sleepover party becomes this big ordeal, and they get embarrassed. Now they can live a normal life.”

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch