Toy Story Land Is Coming To Disney World Next Summer

ORLANDO (CBS) – Toy Story fans, start planning your Disney vacation for 2018 now.
Walt Disney World has announced that Toy Story Land will open next summer in its Hollywood Studios park.
“You’ll find yourself shrunk to the size of a toy to explore the world of Andy’s backyard with your favorite Toy Story characters, including Woody and Buzz,” Disney says.
Some of the Toy Story-themed rides in the works include the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and “Alien Swirling Saucers,” which is inspired by toys Andy got from Pizza Planet in the first movie.
The Toy Story 4 movie is set to come out in the summer of 2019.
Disney’s Pandora-World, inspired by the movie “Avatar,” opened in Animal Kingdom in May.