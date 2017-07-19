WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Pipe Failure Floods 5 Floors Of Manchester VA Hospital

July 19, 2017 4:50 PM
Filed Under: Flooding, Manchester New Hampshire, Manchester VA Medical Center, Pipe Failure, Severe Water Damage

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Manchester VA Medical Center, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, is now dealing with flooding and severe water damage.

The hospital says a mechanical pipe failure early Wednesday caused flooding on a number of floors.

A pipe failure caused damage at the Manchester, NH VA Medical Center (Image from VA Public Affairs)

Health care services provided on the first and second floors haven’t been affected, but about 250 patients with appointments in the affected areas on five floors above that were being contacted to reschedule.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation expressed concern about the flooding.

A pipe failure caused damage at the Manchester, NH VA Medical Center (Image from VA Public Affairs)

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed two officials at New Hampshire’s only veterans’ hospital and ordered a review of the facility this week after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians.

