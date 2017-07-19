NightSide – Update on the Massachusetts Marijuana Bill

BOSTON (CBS) – Ever since Massachusetts voters decided to allow recreational marijuana, the state legislature has been working on a plan to tax and regulate sales. After debating between a House proposal, which would have raised the tax rate to at least twenty-eight percent, and a Senate proposal that would have kept the voter-approved tax rate of twelve percent, a compromise has been reached which would establish a rate of approximately twenty percent. Are you ok with this compromise, or should Massachusetts legislators have kept the plan voters approved? Is twenty percent too high?

Originally broadcast July 18th, 2017.