NightSide – Obamacare Lives

BOSTON (CBS) – After last minute efforts to rally support for the Republican healthcare bill failed in the Senate, the future of “repeal and replace” is unclear. President Trump has said he wouldn’t mind letting Obamacare fail and waiting for Democrats to approach Republicans for ideas to fix it. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the party should repeal the law now, and then work on a replacement for 2018. Do you think Congress should repeal Obamacare now and worry about a replacement plan later?

Originally broadcast July 18th, 2017.