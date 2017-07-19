Two Men Due In Court In Slaying Of Mission Hill Hardware Store Owner

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) — Two of the men accused of shooting and killing the owner of a Mission Hill hardware store Tuesday afternoon are set to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court Wednesday.

Jerome Hobson, 38, of Dorchester and Shawn Redden, 26, of Brockton face first-degree murder and firearms charges.

Christian Soto-Olivero, 21 of Mattapan, is recovering at Boston Medical Center and will be arraigned on those charges at a later date.

A growing memorial outside this store in Mission Hill. Neighbors devastated by loss of store owner killed during attempted robbery #wbz pic.twitter.com/ECcCQiE54e — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 19, 2017

Police say the three men shot and killed 58-year-old Andres Cruz, the owner of AC Hardware on Tremont Street, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in a botched robbery.

There was a struggle between Cruz and the three men, and shots were fired.

Just a few weeks ago, the mayor honored Cruz and his store as Business of the Year in Mission Hill.

“”Everybody brought gifts to him, and appreciated what he had done, and he was so happy and proud,” said a neighborhood man.

Officers responding to the shooting spotted Hobson, Redden, and Soto-Olivero in a car on Cedar Street. They ran from the car, and all three were arrested after a brief foot chase.

“Three cowards came to Mission Hill today and caused a lot of pain for a lot of people,” Mayor Marty Walsh said outside the shop Tuesday.

Fellow business owners and friends of shop owner killed in attempted robbery are at court, waiting for murder suspects to be arraigned #wbz pic.twitter.com/MHaiPU3Dz6 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 19, 2017

Walsh said Cruz was a family man and visited him recently on a trolley tour of the neighborhood.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans called the murder a “brutal, cowardly act.”

Flowers & candles have been placed in front of #ACHardware store in #MissionHill, where owner was fatally shot during attempted robbery.#wbz pic.twitter.com/Tnzl9VZF9X — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) July 19, 2017

Neighbors described Cruz as a “salt of the earth” guy, and said he would have done anything for anyone.

“He would give you his last dime,” said one woman.

A memorial was growing outside the shop as the neighborhood mourned the loss of the father and grandfather.

“He’s going to be sorely missed, because he was a good guy,” said another woman who lives in the area. “And it was senseless…a senseless act.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports