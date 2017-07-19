WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Why Is Marcus Morris So Excited About Joining Celtics?

July 19, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, marcus morris, NBA, Paul Pierce, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics needed to trim their roster a bit in order to fit Gordon Hayward and the max contract he signed this summer, and Avery Bradley was the unfortunate victim of that numbers crunch.

Boston fans hated to see Bradley go, but they should be pretty excited that Marcus Morris has been added to the mix. The six-year forward, acquired from the Detroit Pistons, is certainly excited to be joining a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the conference finals.

But his biggest source of joy is one he shares with many fans all around Boston.

“How could I be upset about going to the Boston Celtics? Paul Pierce has always been my favorite player,” Morris told Boston reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. “I reached out to him to see if I could get some work in with him, so how could I ever have a bad thought about it?”

Morris said he reached out to the recently-retired Pierce after being traded to the Celtics, and “The Truth” has no doubt his fellow Kansas alum will enjoy his time in green.

“I’m picking his brain about Boston. First thing he said to me was that I was going to love it,” said Morris.

Morris will add some grit and toughness to the C’s, which he’s brought to each of his three stops in the NBA since first coming into the league in 2011.

“Every day I’m going to come in and put my hard hat on. I think that will make me better, make the guys better. I’m ready for a championship,” he said. “This is the first time in my career where I can say I have an opportunity to compete for the Finals.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch