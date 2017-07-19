Police: 6-Year-Old Manchester Boy May Have Overdosed

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police say an opioid overdose may be what sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital.
Manchester Police were called to an apartment on Conant Street around 6 a.m. Tuesday and found the little boy unresponsive.
The opiate reversal drug Narcan was used to revive him, and he was taken to an area hospital.
It wasn’t yet known if opiates were responsible, and if they were, how the boy came into contact with them.
Police said the boy is still in the hospital, but has been placed in the care of a family member.
One Comment