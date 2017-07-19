Keller @ Large: Don’t Let Doubters Stop You

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is one of the NFL’s all-time great success stories, an undersized quarterback who got drafted by the Pats in the seventh round and has gone on to become a prolific NFL star.

And Tuesday Edelman tweeted an inspirational message: “Set your goals high, and do whatever it takes to achieve them,” accompanied by a letter he received from one of his old college professors.

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

In it, the professor apologized for – after hearing Edelman talk about someday making it in the NFL – telling him he should set more “realistic goals…. How I could ever have doubted your tenacity and grit is beyond me!” he wrote. “I am sorry for wedging my foot so firmly in my mouth that day.”

I’m glad Edelman shared that because this kind of thing goes on every day.

It’s an unfortunate fact of life that people will line up to tell you all about what you can’t do while few ever bother to nurture your dreams.

I was told I would never make it in broadcasting because I lacked a “radio-quality voice.”

It’s true, my voice is not right out of central casting; the rest was gratuitous buzzkill.

However, if you are lucky, there will be people in your life – family members, friends, coaches, mentors – who will encourage you to ignore the obstacles and focus on your goals.

Behind every successful person, there are multiple people like that.

Still, I’m also glad Edelman shared that teacher’s discouragement because it showed his capacity for understanding and admitting error, and a desire to correct it.

We could use more of that in our culture today, don’t you agree?