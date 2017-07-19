Report: Red Sox Eyeing Giants Third Baseman Eduardo Nuñez

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are still in need of help at third base, especially after the Yankees swooped in and traded for Todd Frazier on Tuesday night. It appears that they are now targeting the Giants’ Eduardo Nuñez.

According to a tweet by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Wednesday, the Giants have made Nuñez available and the Red Sox “have their eye” on the infielder as they “desperately” look for another third baseman.

Nuñez, 30, is batting .295 with four home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .727 OPS in 69 games for the Giants this season. He earned the first All-Star nod of his career in 2016 for the Twins before being traded to the Giants at last year’s trade deadline.

The Boston #Redsox, desperately searching for a third baseman, have their eye on #SFGiants Eduardo Nunez, who has been made available. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

The Red Sox have also scouted infielders for the Mets, and a tweet by Peter Gammons on Wednesday says that they will be acquiring Asdrubal Cabrera. But that report has not been corroborated as the Red Sox have yet to announce any moves.

While Cabrera has almost exclusively played shortstop and second base, Nuñez has played 238 of his 580 career games at third base. He has played 264 games at shortstop and has also played second base and all three outfield positions.

Nuñez is essentially a utility player and wouldn’t necessarily solve the Red Sox’ power problems, but he would represent a slight upgrade over what they’ve gotten offensively at third base. Red Sox third basemen have combined for a .607 OPS so far in 2017.

Here are some other potential targets for the Red Sox at third base, including former Sox infielder Jed Lowrie.