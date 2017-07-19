Man Survives Fall Into Abandoned Well In Cohasset

COHASSET (CBS) – A man survived a frightening fall into a narrow well in a Cohasset yard overnight.

Investigators say the 37-year-old man went out to his backyard on Ripley Road just after midnight to get his dog. When he didn’t come back inside, a relative went to look for him and then heard his calls for help. The man had fallen about 15 feet into the uncovered hole and ended up trapped.

“It appears that the cover had been moved. It was a steel cover at the top of this abandoned, about an 18 inch cover, round. And it appears that somebody may have moved it off. And he was walking across the backyard and just fell down through the hole.” said Cohasset Fire Chief Robert Silvia.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team was called in to get the man out.

They used atmospheric monitoring and pumped fresh air into the hole for both the rescuers and the victim.

About an hour and 40 minutes later, he was safely pulled out. The man, who has not been identified, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he’s being treated for neck and back injuries.

Silvia said this is the first time he’s been part of a rescue from a well in all of his years on the job.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.