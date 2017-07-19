Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Spots For Local ‘Fast Food’

Nothing is better than great food, fast, and when it’s made in a local spot, it tastes even better. These are the 8 Greatest homegrown restaurants, serving up tasty eats – quick.

Bonapita

Downtown Crossing

Bonapita, on Franklin Street in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, is where sandwiches, rice plates, and salads get a Mediterranean twist. Customers come here for the flavors, the freshness, and the friendly service. But the biggest attraction is their heavenly pita bread, made in house every day so the customers can watch while they wait.

Villa Mexico Café

Boston

Just a few blocks away on Water Street is Villa Mexico Cafe. This family owned spot serves authentic Mexican food on the fly, to hungry diners on the go. Mother/daughter team Julie and Bessie King have

been pumping out some of the best burritos in Beantown for 17 years. The key to these beauties is that they’re grilled until crispy.

George’s Coney Island

Worcester

Another Great 8 winner is George’s Coney Island. This Worcester institution has been serving hot dogs on the cheap for close to a century. The Coney Island style wieners are best topped with mustard, onion and their famous chili sauce. While it may not be fancy, having one of these dogs is definitely a life changing experience that won’t cost you your life savings.

Kelly’s Roast Beef

Various Locations

From their birthplace on Revere Beach, to their outposts in Saugus, Medford and beyond, Kelly’s Roast Beef is an institution when it comes to serving great food fast. In fact, they claim to have invented the roast beef sandwich way back in 1951, so you can trust they know how to make it right. They slow roast then slice each one to order, before it’s topped with Kelly’s tangy barbecue sauce and stuffed inside a toasted bun. If seafood is more your thing, there’s nothing better than one of their overloaded lobster rolls, or a plate of golden fried clams.

Saloniki

Cambridge, Boston

Saloniki in Cambridge and the Fenway is a healthy, street food inspired, quick service eatery specializing in Modern Greek food. There are rice bowls and authentic salads; tangy Greek yogurt, and crispy pita chips; homemade soups, honey-drizzled baklava crisps, and Greek fries tossed with oregano and cheese. But the sandwiches are definitely the star attraction, especially Saloniki’s so-called classics: The Herc, The Despina, The Niko, and The George. All are tasty, and all can be made and in your mouth in minutes.

Wahlburgers

Various Locations

Another Great 8 winner is Wahlburgers. While there may be locations all around the world, it all started in Hingham by those Dorchester natives, the Wahlbergs. This popular spot gives customers the option to either have quick counter service, or a more relaxed sit down experience with a server. The menu is lined with all the things you love, from hot dogs and golden fried sides, to frappes and burgers – griddled on the flattop, and served on a fresh baked roll. If you look closely, you’ll see that the toppings are actually on the bottom, so you get all the right stuff in every mouthful.



The Chicken Connection

Haverhill, Plaistow

For well over 20 years, the Chicken Connection on Route 97 in Haverhill and in Plaistow, New Hampshire has served up real deal, Southern style fried chicken and classic American comfort food. The must order item at the chicken connection is, of course, the fried chicken, cooked to order.

Bon Me

Various locations

Bringing some Vietnamese flavor to the fast food world is Bon Me. With five colorful, quick service locations including one in Cambridge, Bon Me specializes in fun, fresh, and filling Bahn Mi sandwiches that are addictive from the first bite.

