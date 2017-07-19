Teen Arrested In Connection To Burning Body Found In Attleboro

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A juvenile has been arrested in the murder of a man found in flames on the side of a road in a quiet neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the murdered man, who has not yet been identified, was killed in Cranston, Rhode Island, and dumped in Attleboro.

It was not yet known what led police to the suspect.

The dead man was found burning in a wooded area off Prescott Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday by an Attleboro Police officer.

Chief Heagney said police had increased patrols in that neighborhood, which sits off of I-95 and Exit 3, after residents reported seeing a recent increase in drug activity.

Heagney said the dead man was found to have been shot twice.

More information was not yet known.