Are The Red Sox About To Get Asdrubal Cabrera From The Mets?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox could be on the verge of acquiring some much-needed help at third base.

Peter Gammons tweeted on Wednesday morning that the Mets “will give” infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to the Red Sox. Cabrera had previously been reported as one of several third basemen that the Red Sox were scouting, according to the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman.

It is difficult to gauge the veracity of Gammons’ tweet. It is riddled with spelling errors, but was sent from Gammons’ verified Twitter account. There have yet to be any corroborating reports regarding Cabrera and the Red Sox.

Mets will give Red Spx Astrubal Cabera. SH, 3B-2B, 9 HR, hits LHP — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) July 19, 2017

Cabrera, 31, is batting .267 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 67 games this season. He hit the disabled list with a thumb strain in the middle of June, but has batted .265 with three homers, nine RBIs, and an .808 OPS in 18 games since returning. He hit 23 home runs in 141 games last season.

Though he is far from a franchise-altering talent, Cabrera would certainly give the Red Sox an offensive upgrade at third base. Red Sox third basemen have combined to bat just .227 with seven homers and a .606 OPS in 94 games so far this season.

However, Cabrera has primarily played shortstop and second base throughout his career. He last played third base for 1.1 innings for the Indians in 2007, the only major-league experience of his career at the hot corner.

Other possible trade targets at third base for the Red Sox include former Sox infielder Jed Lowrie of the A’s, Yangervis Solarte of the Padres, Mike Moustakas of the Royals, and Eduardo Nuñez of the Giants.