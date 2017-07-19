Wednesday’s Child: Siblings Adi, Gershwin & Zenyla

Adonijah “Adi”, Gershwin & Zenyla are an African-American sibling group of three who are very close. Adi is a seven-year old boy who is sweet and personable. He loves to play with cars, drawing & playing on his brother’s tablet. After college he would like to become either the President of the United States or become a police officer. Adi is currently in first grade where he is on grade level.

Gershwin is six-years old and is smart and expressive. Since living with his siblings in the same foster home Gershwin has made tremendous progress at preschool. He will enter Kindergarten in the fall. Gershwin loves playing racing games on his tablet and riding his bike.

Zenyla, age four, is personable and funny. She loves to dance! She also loves to draw and “read” books aloud based on the pictures. Zenyla currently attends preschool, which she enjoys.

Legally freed for adoption, their social worker is open to exploring single or two parent families who feel they can help the children remain connected to family members that are important to them. It would be reasonable to expect the children would need to return a few times a year to Massachusetts if matched out of state. Their social worker is seeking a family where the siblings would be the only children or the youngest children.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.