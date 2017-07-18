Stephon Gilmore Subtly Roasts Bills In New Tweet

BOSTON (CBS) — Now that Stephon Gilmore is a member of the Patriots, the Pro Bowl cornerback will get to showcase his talents on the national stage more often. So he decided to sneakily remind his former team that he’s playing for a real contender.

“My people finally going to get to see me play on TV,” Gilmore tweeted on Monday afternoon, including the hashtags #Patsnation and #aboutthattime.

The tweet, of course, drew plenty of angry reactions from jilted Bills fans. Many of them reminded Gilmore of Chris Hogan’s 53-yard touchdown against him in Week 8 when the Patriots beat the Bills 41-25 in Buffalo.

A little taste of what they were missing out on pic.twitter.com/6wWU2bHkLE — §H∆Ne (@goodplanb) July 17, 2017

It’s likely these same fans wouldn’t be bringing up that touchdown – or the blown safety coverage on the play, or the subpar coaching staff in Buffalo – if Gilmore was still wearing a Bills uniform.

The Bills only played two primetime games in 2016, and one of them was in Week 2 against the Jets on Thursday night. The other was on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. The Patriots, meanwhile, played four.

Gilmore and the Patriots are scheduled to grace the national stage five times in 2017, including the season opener against the Chiefs in Foxboro and a Super Bowl rematch against the Falcons.