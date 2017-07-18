Vandals Cause $20,000 In Damage To Dorchester Tennis Center

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Vandals damaged a Dorchester tennis club some time over the weekend, just as it was getting ready to host a week of day camps for kids.

Someone broke into a shed at the Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, took paint from it, and spilled it across three courts.

#Boston Parks & Recreation and Property Management crew cleaning graffiti off city tennis courts. Organizers estimate $20,000 damage. #wbz pic.twitter.com/zeq7HzqRwx — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) July 18, 2017

Toni Wylie, the executive director of the center, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that the mess was found by the club’s finance director early Monday morning.

“Our barbecue grills had been turned over,” Wylie said. “It was the first thing he could see when he walked out the door, and then he turned around and saw some not-so-nice graffiti written on the doors as well.”

The club has meant a lot to a lot of families over several decades, says Jennifer Charles, who was dropping her children off at the camp Tuesday.

“The Sportsmen’s Club is a very uplifting environment for children,” she said. “I believe that it’s very disrespectful to do that within the community when you have such a beautiful thing here.”

She said her kids love the place.

“I was in shock,” Charles said. “I don’t understand why someone would do something like that.”

"It wasn't the right thing to do." 9-yr-old Jhianna training for a nat'l tennis tourny, but the Boston courts she uses were vandalized #wbz pic.twitter.com/KIlP2IIVR0 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) July 18, 2017

The day camp is still going on, but there’s a lot more indoor activity due to the outdoor vandalism.

The damage was estimated at around $20,000.

Wylie says the center is in contact with their insurance company, but they’re a nonprofit–they provide many free services to neighborhood children and don’t have a lot of money to put toward dealing with the vandalism.