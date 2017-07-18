WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Vandals Cause $20,000 In Damage To Dorchester Tennis Center

July 18, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Dorchester, Sportsmen's Tennis and Enrichment Center, tennis club, Vandalism

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Vandals damaged a Dorchester tennis club some time over the weekend, just as it was getting ready to host a week of day camps for kids.

Someone broke into a shed at the Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester, took paint from it, and spilled it across three courts.

Toni Wylie, the executive director of the center, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens that the mess was found by the club’s finance director early Monday morning.

“Our barbecue grills had been turned over,” Wylie said. “It was the first thing he could see when he walked out the door, and then he turned around and saw some not-so-nice graffiti written on the doors as well.”

vandalism2 Vandals Cause $20,000 In Damage To Dorchester Tennis Center

The vandals knocked over grills. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The club has meant a lot to a lot of families over several decades, says Jennifer Charles, who was dropping her children off at the camp Tuesday.

“The Sportsmen’s Club is a very uplifting environment for children,” she said. “I believe that it’s very disrespectful to do that within the community when you have such a beautiful thing here.”

vandalism3 Vandals Cause $20,000 In Damage To Dorchester Tennis Center

Graffiti left on a building at the tennis center. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

She said her kids love the place.

“I was in shock,” Charles said. “I don’t understand why someone would do something like that.”

The day camp is still going on, but there’s a lot more indoor activity due to the outdoor vandalism.

The damage was estimated at around $20,000.

Wylie says the center is in contact with their insurance company, but they’re a nonprofit–they provide many free services to neighborhood children and don’t have a lot of money to put toward dealing with the vandalism.

