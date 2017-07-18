WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Red Sox Hosting Game Of Thrones Night At Fenway Park On Tuesday

July 18, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Game Of Thrones, HBO, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — It may be flirting with 90 in Boston, but winter is coming to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will host a special Game Of Thrones Night at Fenway Park on Tuesday, as Boston looks to defend the wall against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While there won’t be any dragons flying around the Fenway area, fans can get their pictures taken with the Iron Throne, which is essentially the World Series trophy of Westeros (it just takes quite a bit of violence and politics to win it). No swordplay or poisoned wedding ceremonies will be necessary for fans sit on the throne, which will be located in the Big Concourse between Gates B and C throughout Tuesday night’s tilt.

As thrones tend to be, it’s been pretty popular across baseball. So be sure to get there early if you want a pic:

Also available for photos in the Big Concourse and on Yawkey Way will be costumed actors dressed as leading Game of Thrones characters, including Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, Jamie Lannister, Arya Stark, Petyr Baelish, Varys, and Septa Mordane.

The prize of Tuesday night though is a “Ser” Andrew Benintendi bobblehead, depicting the Sox rookie dressed as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch and holding a baseball bat instead of a sword. Those will be handed out to fans who purchased a special Game of Thrones ticket package, which sold out fairly quickly after the Thrones-themed evening was announced earlier this season.

ser andrew benintendi bobblehead Red Sox Hosting Game Of Thrones Night At Fenway Park On Tuesday

The “Ser” Andrew Benintendi bobblehead that the Red Sox will give away on Game Of Thrones night at Fenway Park. (Photo from The Boston Red Sox)

The Red Sox are one of 19 MLB teams hosting a GoT themed night as part of the league’s relationship with the HBO series, which premiered its seventh season on Sunday night.

