NightSide – Another Delay on Healthcare

BOSTON (CBS) – The margin for error on the GOP Senate healthcare bill is essentially non-existent. Maine Senator Susan Collins and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul have already said they plan to vote no on the bill. That means that Republicans need every single other member of their party to vote yes in order to get to 50 votes. Over the weekend, Senator John McCain was forced to have surgery to remove a blood clot, and will not be returning to Washington this week. Without a yes vote from McCain, Republicans know this bill cannot pass, and therefore have delayed a vote for now. Should the GOP give up on its troubled healthcare proposal? After seven years of pledging to repeal Obamacare, would a failure to do so hurt Republicans at the polls in 2018? Former Senator Tom Coburn checks in with NightSide Nation to give us his thoughts.

Originally broadcast July 18th, 2017.