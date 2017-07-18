Malcolm Mitchell Reveals Gigantic New Lombardi Trophy Tattoo

BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Mitchell has just one NFL season under his belt, but he’s already a Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He decided to commemorate his first championship with a massive tattoo of the Lombardi Trophy on his left calf.

Mitchell revealed the new tattoo through a video from his Snapchat account on Monday, which you can watch below. Mitchell recorded a quick clip of his new tattoo, along with his (also massive) Super Bowl LI championship ring on his finger.

Malcolm Mitchell has some new ink. A Vince Lombardi trophy on his leg. #Patriots (📽️ Mitchell's Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/09K6AvYwzv — Tyler Sullivan (@TylerSully) July 18, 2017

Mitchell caught six passes for 70 yards in Super Bowl LI, but his performance was much more impactful than his final stat line would suggest. He caught all five of his targets in the fourth quarter for 63 yards, helping spark the Patriots’ historic comeback.

Entering his second year with the Patriots, Mitchell is part of a crowded wide receiver corps that also includes Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, and Danny Amendola, among others with chances to make the 53-man roster.

Most reactions to Mitchell’s tattoo have remarked on its sheer size, as it takes up almost his entire lower leg. It makes you wonder what Mitchell would do if he wins another championship (or two or three) during his time in New England. But regardless of how you feel about the tattoo itself, he did the smart thing and waited until the Pats actually won before getting his Super Bowl ink.