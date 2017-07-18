Caught On Video: Bison On The Loose In Gilford, New Hampshire

GILFORD (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are trying to corral a loose herd of bison.

Gilford, New Hampshire authorities say the animals got loose from a local farm Tuesday afternoon. They’re warning people to drive safely if they are traveling in the Route 3/11 bypass and Route 11A areas.

Courtney Smith Schwartz said the herd came right through her backyard, and managed to get video of them running on Morrill Street.

Buffalo running loose from a local farm in Gilford, NH! Thanks to Courtney Smith Schwartzkopf for video. Have you ever HERD of such a thing? pic.twitter.com/hX0YKDWJvx — Daniel Pesquera (@DPesqueraWBZ) July 18, 2017

Police said the bison “are scared and running so please don’t approach them or blow car horns as it startles them.”

Officers have been able to corral some of the bison as of late Tuesday afternoon while farm workers are attempting to gather the rest.

While some have been calling the animals “buffalo,” those are only found in Asia and Africa, while bison live in North America.