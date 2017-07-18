Caught On Video: Bison On The Loose In Gilford, New Hampshire

July 18, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: bison, Gilford, New Hampshire

GILFORD (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are trying to corral a loose herd of bison.

Gilford, New Hampshire authorities say the animals got loose from a local farm Tuesday afternoon. They’re warning people to drive safely if they are traveling in the Route 3/11 bypass and Route 11A areas.

buffalo jaime Caught On Video: Bison On The Loose In Gilford, New Hampshire

Bison in the road in Gilford, New Hampshire (Photo credit: Jaimee Cathcart)

Courtney Smith Schwartz said the herd came right through her backyard, and managed to get video of them running on Morrill Street.

Police said the bison “are scared and running so please don’t approach them or blow car horns as it startles them.”

Officers have been able to corral some of the bison as of late Tuesday afternoon while farm workers are attempting to gather the rest.

While some have been calling the animals “buffalo,” those are only found in Asia and Africa, while bison live in North America.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch