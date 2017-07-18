Burned Body Found By Side Of Road In Attleboro

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A man’s burned body was found by the side of a road early Tuesday morning.
An Attleboro Police officer was patrolling near a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Street and West Street around 2:50 a.m. when they discovered the body.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said the man’s death is being considered suspicious.
The dead man has not yet been identified.
An autopsy would be conducted later Tuesday.
Attleboro and State Police are investigating along with the Bristol County DA’s office.