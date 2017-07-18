Report: Celtics To Make ‘Strong Run’ At Anthony Davis If Pelicans Go South

BOSTON (CBS) — Any trade rumor involving the Celtics and Pelicans big man Anthony Davis would feel like a pipe dream at this point. But in a year’s time, Danny Ainge is apparently preparing to make a serious run at bringing Davis to Boston.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical penned a column on Monday that covered a wide variety of NBA topics, including an intriguing detail about Davis and the Celtics. Rival execs in the Eastern Conference are expecting the C’s to keep an eye on the Pelicans’ season – and if things go south in New Orleans, it’s “widely believed” that the Celtics will make a “strong run” at trading for Davis.

Davis is already a four-time All-Star after just five NBA seasons. He most recently averaged 28 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game in 2016-17. He shot 50.5 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the free throw line.

The big man’s age and contract situation would make him an attractive, yet expensive, trade option for the Celtics or any other team that could afford his price tag in a trade. The 24-year-old is signed through the 2019-20 season with a player option in 2020-21, earning over $23.7 million in 2017-18 and over $27 million in 2019-20. He would likely opt out for a bigger contract if he is not signed to an extension by the end of the 2020-21 season.

Davis is one of only a handful of players who would transform the Celtics into a top championship contender overnight, and Ainge will certainly have enough assets to make a run at a blockbuster trade for him. But it also depends on how the Pelicans, who boast a frontcourt of Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, perform next season.