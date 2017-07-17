WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Celtics Poke Patriots Over Championship Totals For World Emoji Day

July 17, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, New England Patriots, NFL, Social Media, Sports News, Twitter

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have won so much in the 21st century, it’s hard to forget that the Celtics are still by far the top dog in New England in terms of championships.

Sure, the C’s have only won a single NBA championship since 1986, while the Patriots have won five Super Bowls since 2001. But facts are facts and the Celtics’ 17 championship banners all still count, so they decided to let the Pats know about that to celebrate World Emoji Day.

First, the Patriots tweeted five trophy and ring emojis to celebrate the social media holiday – and, of course, bask in all the winning they’ve enjoyed under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

But almost two hours later, the Celtics chimed in to remind the Patriots that they, in fact, have 17 championships, which remains the most in NBA history. The Patriots still need to win a sixth Super Bowl to tie the Steelers for the NFL record.

Even the Red Sox (eight World Series wins) and Bruins (six Stanley Cups) could pile on the Patriots if they wanted to, but they still couldn’t touch the Celtics’ total. As long as nobody notifies the Yankees (27 World Series wins) or Canadiens (24 Stanley Cups) of the tweets, the Celtics should be in the clear.

