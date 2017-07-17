WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Trustees Approve 3 Percent Tuition Increase At UMass

July 17, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: College Tuition Costs, Lana Jones, UMass

WORCESTER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — University of Massachusetts undergraduates will pay an average of $416 more per year for in-state tuition this fall under a hike trustees approved Monday.

The roughly 3 percent increase will bump the average in-state undergraduate tuition at the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell campuses to $14,253 for the 2017-18 academic year.

“Given the fiscal condition, given the budgetary position of the campuses, I think the system has done a good job in trying to keep increases to a minimum,” said Massachusetts Education Secretary Jim Peyser. “Nonetheless, to a student’s point of view, 3 percent remains a significant change.”

Tuition rates at the Worcester medical school were set previously.

The increase is in line with what system President Marty Meehan had predicted weeks before the meeting. It’s necessary to maintain quality at a time of rising costs and a marginal increase in state support, and the system will continue to institute cost-savings measures, he said.

“When recommending tuition rates, our goal was to ensure affordability for our students, maintain excellence in our academic and research enterprises, and preserve our competitiveness and the demand for a UMass education,” he said.

He defended the increase, saying it is lower than tuition hikes at peer institutions.

The state appropriated $513.5 million for the system in this year’s budget. While it is a 1 percent increase over last year, it is still about $25 million less than requested.

The tuition increase is projected to generate $32.5 million in additional revenue, about 30 percent of which will be directed to student financial aid.

“I think the student experience in many times, especially at the Boston campus, is self-funded,” said a Student Trustee Representative from UMass Boston. “That’s important to look at when you’re looking at tuition.”

Trustees also approved room and board increases of about $400 annually at the undergraduate campuses.

The finance team has already begun drafting a five-year forecast for school’s costs and revenues.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones reports

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch