Tiger Woods Drops Out Of World Golf Rankings Top 1000 For First Time In Career

July 17, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Golf, Tiger Woods, World Golf Ranking

(CBS LOCAL) — For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods is not among the top 1,000 golfers on the planet, according to the latest edition of the World Golf Rankings.

The new men’s standings were released today and had Woods coming in at the 1,005th position. Per Will Gray of Golf Channel, when Woods earned his first amateur points in 1994, the lowest ranking he received was 730.

For a majority of his professional career, the 41-year old golfer has sat at or near the top of the rankings. Woods had spent an impressive 683 weeks at number one throughout his professional career.

Tiger Woods makes his second shot on the first hole during round one of the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California on June 12, 2008.

Tiger Woods (Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

The report goes on to state that Woods has participated in only seven events in the current two-year ranking period, and has earned points in only three of those tournaments. The 14-time major champion has not played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert classic in February, and has since undergone back fusion surgery, along with seeking treatment for his use of pain medication.

Woods has hit a rough patch away from the course as well. A few months ago, the former superstar golfer was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence. Woods came out and suggested his condition occurred as a result of “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.” Woods has since announced that he has been receiving professional help to manage his medications.

The latest rankings were released just before the start of the British Open at Royal Birkdale. Woods has previously won this tournament three times, including most recently in 2006 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake.

