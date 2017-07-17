Free Wedding Dresses Offered To Alfred Angelo Customers By Fall River Store

FALL RIVER (CBS) — When Alfred Angelo Bridal suddenly closed their doors last week, many brides were left without a wedding dress or a refund.

“We understand that this is an extremely stressful time for any bride regardless of the circumstances that they are dealing with,” Joel Benson from Bridal and Prom Discount Warehouse told WBZ NewsRadio 1030. “We just felt so horrible with what happened to these brides that we just wanted to do something to step up and help them out.”

Bridal and Prom Discount Warehouse is taking some of stress off brides scrambling to get a dress in time for their wedding.

With a proof of purchase from Alfred Angelo, brides can get a dress for free from the Warehouse.

According to Benson, the offer is going on from July 20 to July 24.

“We’re anticipating quite a few girls coming into our store, we just want to make sure we can manage it and take care of enough brides and not disappoint anyone any further,” Benson explained.

More than 1000 wedding dresses in stock from multiple designers, in sizes 6 to 28, are available as a part of the deal. Benson said normally the gowns would cost between $99 and $499.

Benson said the store was happy to help the brides and spread some positivity in their community.

The store’s hours will be as follows:

Thursday: 12-8 p.m.

Friday: 10-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9-5 p.m.

Sunday: 11-5 p.m.

Monday: 12-8 p.m.

Benson hoped that along with the free dress, brides would purchase a veil from the store.