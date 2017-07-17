Red Sox Send Some Twitter Trash Talk Back At The Yankees

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a full-fledged Twitter war taking place in the AL East.

OK, maybe that’s a bit of an overstatement, but there is no doubt an element of cheekiness when it comes to the digital division of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

As most baseball fans know, the Yankees and their fans have been playing up the “judge” wordplay with regard to rookie sensation Aaron Judge. That includes the catchphrase “All Rise.”

Well, after Jackie Bradley Jr. rose up over the fence in the center field triangle at Fenway Park on Sunday night, the Red Sox had some wordplay of their own.

You can’t steal another man’s catchphrase! You just can’t do it!

It might not have been all that noteworthy if it weren’t a return volley of some Twitter trash talk sent by the Yankees back in early June.

Back then, the Yankees celebrated a series win over the Red Sox (which kept the Yankees in first place) by putting their own twist on the Red Sox outfielders’ “Win, Dance, Repeat” tagline.

The tweet proved to be a bit of a curse, as the Yankees have gone 13-20 since that night and now currently sit in third place in the division.

The Red Sox hope to avoid a similar Twitter curse.

The Sox and Yankees next meet for a weekend series Aug. 11-13. We’ll all be on the lookout for the next set of tweets.