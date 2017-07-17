Eduardo Rodriguez Off DL, Will Start For Red Sox Monday Vs. Blue Jays

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves after splitting a day-night doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Sunday, including one that brings their starting rotation back to full strength.

Eduardo Rodriguez is off the disabled list and will start Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, with infielder Tzu-Wei Lin and reliever Austin Maddox heading to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Maddox was recalled on Sunday morning and pitched in the first game of the Red Sox-Yankees doubleheader, throwing a scoreless 1.2 innings in the 3-0 Boston loss. Lin appeared in both games on Sunday, splitting his time between second base and shortstop. He played a big part in stabilizing third base for Boston over the last month, seeing action in 18 games and going 14-for-50 at the plate in his first big-league experience.

Brock Holt, who was activated as the team’s 26th player on the roster for Sunday’s doubleheader, will remain on the 25-man roster as part of Sunday night’s moves. Holt went 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts on Sunday.

Rodriguez will toe the rubber Monday night as Boston begins a four-game set with Toronto at Fenway Park. It will be his first major league start since June 1, when he was injured after falling off the bullpen mound in Baltimore. The Boston lefty made three rehab starts for Pawtucket, tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball while striking out seven in his final rehab outing last Sunday.

Rodriguez has made 10 starts and one relief appearance for Boston this season, going 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched. He rejoins Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Drew Pomeranz to round out the Boston rotation.