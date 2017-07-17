Rafael Devers Begins Triple-A Career With Home Run As Part Of 4-For-4 Night

BOSTON (CBS) — Double-A competition was simply not good enough to challenge 20-year-old Rafael Devers anymore, so the Red Sox sent their prized prospect up to Triple-A over the weekend.

And in his first game ever at the Triple-A level, Devers did not seem fazed one bit.

Devers put forth a most memorable Triple-A debut for the Pawtucket Red Sox, going 4-for-4 on the night with a double and a home run on Saturday night. It was no ordinary home run, either, as Devers demolished a Neal Cotts offering deep over te right-field wall to drive in what ended up being the game-winning run.

He also made a rather impressive play in the field.

Here’s a look at this first hit:

Here’s the double he smoked to right field:

And here’s a look at this barehand charge across the diamond:

And for good measure, he’s one more look at his mammoth home run:

Devers recorded two RBIs — and also a fielding error — in the PawSox’ 7-4 win over Syracuse.

The follow-up performance for Devers was not quite as dazzling on Sunday, as he went 0-for-4 with a walk in another PawSox victory.