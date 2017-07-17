Police Identify, Search For Suspect In Milford Death

July 17, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Jusselo D. Dos Reis, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) — Officials are searching for a 42-year-old man in connection to a death in Milford.

Jusselo D. Dos Reis, described at 5’6”, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, has been identified as a suspect, announced the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office Monday.

A warrant for Dos Reis’ arrest for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was issued after a body was found in a Bow Street home early Sunday morning.

He is believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford Explorer with the Massachusetts registration 7JN555.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Dos Reis, believed to be from Brazil, entered the country illegally and “without inspection.”

Officials also believe Dos Reis lost his wallet in Milford, meaning he could be looking for replacements or using false documents.

Anyone with information about Dos Reis’ whereabouts is asked to call Milford Police at 508-473-1113 or State Police at 508-829-8326.

