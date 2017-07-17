Man Held Without Bail In Waltham Fatal Stabbing

July 17, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Waltham, Waltham Murder

WALTHAM (CBS) — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death at a Waltham rooming house was in court Monday.

Derrick Lopez, 18, was arraigned in Waltham District Court on a murder charge, accused of killing  36-year-old Christin Tobin of Waltham.

Lopez’s family became very emotional in the court room and believes that he was set-up. They say it was another relative who knew the victim.

Family members also say Lopez is intellectually challenged and has the mentality of a child.

Lopez’s mother told WBZ-TV news that she believes her son is innocent and had nothing to do with the crime. She also said again that her son was set up.

He is being held without bail and is due to make another court appearance next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch