Jets WR Quincy Enunwa Doesn’t Dispute Complaints That Jets Are Tanking

BOSTON (CBS) — Confidence in Florham Park has not been too high in recent years, but Jets fans should probably prepare themselves for a historic low to be reached in the coming weeks.

That may seem like a bold statement, but it may be fair after Jets receivers Quincy Enunwa was asked by the New York Post about suspicions that the team is gearing up to tank this season in order to secure the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

“It’s hard to argue [with] that, when everybody else sees all the stuff that’s going on,” Enunwa told the Post.

That loud thud you just heard was the sound of every member of the Jets ticket sales team slamming their foreheads on their desks.

Enunwa made sure to state that the players will not be tanking on the field. It was merely a comment on the talent that was sent out the door without being replaced.

The honesty is appreciated, after the Jets cut Nick Mangold, David Harris, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker and Darrelle Revis. They also let quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick walk, signing Josh McCown to replace him on the depth chart.

In short, things aren’t really looking up for the 2017 New York Jets.