Police Search For SUV After Dorchester Drive-By Shooting

DORCHESTER (CBS) — A young man was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Boston Police are searching for a newer-model maroon or red SUV with silver running boards in connection to the shooting.
According to Boston Police Superintendent William Gross, someone leaned out of the window of that SUV and fired into a group of people standing at the corner of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue as the SUV turned left onto Talbot.
A man police believe was in his late teens or early 20s was hit. He was taken to an area hospital, and is currently listed in critical condition.
“We’re canvassing and we’re gleaning whatever informaiton we can from video footage, but we need the public’s help,” Supt. Gross said. “We need everyone, if anyone saw this motor vehicle travelling outbound on Talbot Avenue.”
No arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Boston Police.