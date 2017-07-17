Chicopee Police Officer, Woman Injured In Collision

CHICOPEE (AP) — Officials say both a Massachusetts police officer and female driver were hospitalized after their cars collided.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. in a Chicopee intersection as the officer was responding to a medical call.
Officer Michael Wilks says emergency crews freed the woman after she was trapped in her car. Wilks says both the officer and the woman were conscious as they were transported to the hospital.
Both are being treated for injuries that aren’t life-threatening.
The crash is currently under investigation, and Wilks says it is unclear who is at fault.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)