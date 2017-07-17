Boston Police And Fenway Park Honor Fallen New York City Police Officer

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and New York Police Officers and baseball fans united Sunday to pay tribute to a New York City Police Officer killed in the line of duty.

The time to honor Officer Miosotis Familia, killed in the line of duty on the morning on July 5th, was not only to enjoy friendship between officers in blue, but to have a time of healing.

From the moment they crossed into the state, the group of NYPD officers received a police escort. Massachusetts law enforcement officers gave members of New York Police Department’s 46th Precinct a hero’s welcome once the New York Police arrived in the city.

“It’s solidarity, New York City and Boston Police Departments,” Boston Police Superintendent William Gross said.

It was a moment to let loose after the gut-wrenching loss of their sister in blue. Familia, a 12-year veteran, was killed in an ambush on the morning on July 5th, a loss sending shock waves through the Bronx community she served.

When it came time to say goodbye to Sokies, her police family from around the globe flocked to New York from as far away as Dubai. The officers were determined to support her comrades and her family.

“New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts stand here in solidarity,” Gross said. “We love our brothers and sisters and God rest Officer Familia.”

“But do you know what?” Gross also said. “You cannot kill our spirit. Her spirit is in all of our hearts. That’s why we’re happy to see each other.”

Not lost on this night was the police officer who is hailed as a hero for his actions that day. It was Officer Joseph Ayala, who along with his partner stopped Familia’s killer, shooting him in the confrontation.

“It’s truly amazing, a tremendous outpouring of support. I’m just humbled, humbled,” Ayala said.

The police officers from the 46th Precinct were honored at a pre-game ceremony inside Fenway Park.