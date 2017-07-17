Kalman: Leftover Notes From Bruins Development Camp

By Matt Kalman, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins completed their annual development camp more than one week ago, and now the next major date on their calendar is the start of rookie camp Sept. 7.

While we wait until general manager Don Sweeney comes to terms with his remaining restricted free agents David Pastrnak, Ryan Spooner and Austin Czarnik, here are some leftover notes from development camp:

– Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins’ fourth-round pick (111th) this year, checked in at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds for development camp. He’s at a good size for a goaltender, but could have room to go because the 18-year-old’s father is 6-foot-6. Regardless of his size Swayman thinks he knows how he has an edge on other goaltenders.

“The thing where I separate myself is just my body mass being a little bit more muscular than other goalies,” he said. “Also having the limberness to be able to stretch even farther than some of the taller goalies. But mainly I just want to rely on my explosiveness and really get my game to another level. And maybe not having those extra two inches I’ll end up being two inches faster per se. Just using every inch of my ability, my size, being on top of the crease and trying to battle.”

– 2017 second-round pick (53rd) Jack Studnicka doubled his point total from 2015-16 to 2016-17 from 26 to 52 with Oshawa of the OHL. He had 18 goals and 34 assists last season, but that goal total could get higher if he can alter his mentality just a little.

“That’s definitely a flaw in my game. A lot of guys say I don’t shoot enough,” he said. “I would definitely agree with that. It’s something that, going into next year, I’m definitely looking to shoot more, put some more pucks in the net.”

Tentativeness with one’s shot is common among some players who, for whatever reason, decide that playmaking is their better route. David Krejci, Marc Savard and others have gone through it with the Bruins. Studnicka’s role with Oshawa should continue to grow and he’ll have plenty of opportunities to mix things up between shots and passes before he moves to the next level.

– The Bruins drafted Harvard’s Wiley Sherman in the fifth round (150th) in 2013. Through all the years and all the development camps, the 6-foot-7 defenseman has never met Zdeno Chara for an eye-to-eye conversation.

“I have not, believe it or not,” he said. “I get asked that question quite a bit.”

Sherman will be a senior this season and then we’ll find out if his size and game can translate to the pros.

“I think it kind of goes back to skating,” he said. “A lot of times you can kind of get tied up with smaller, quicker forwards. Those are just kinds of things I’ve got to work on, making sure I’ve got a jump in my step, get my skating better and better.”

– The plan is for 2016 sixth-round pick (165th) Oskar Steen to go back to Sweden this season. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound right-shooting forward needs to add more of an offensive dimension to his game to overcome his size disadvantage, according to Bruins player development coordinator Jamie Langenbrunner.

“He’s a gritty guy, he has a high motor. Obviously the first question will always be about being one of those smaller guys, but he doesn’t play like a small guy at all,” Langenbrunner said. “He plays determined and hard. He’ll look to have a little more finish this year than he did last year. … But a guy who you’ve got to love the motor and the compete he has.”

