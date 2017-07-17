Artists Transform Central Square In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) – Mural artists from around the globe are in Lynn this week transforming the face of the downtown area.

There are flowers of genius blossoming across the broad faces of so many large old buildings in Central Square.

Artists have until the end of the week to complete their work. Then a big block party in Central Square. @BeyondWallsLynn @MassDev pic.twitter.com/AS1grRfLz0 — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 17, 2017

“It’s incredible the city has become an entire pallet for international artists, local artists, who are transforming the city by putting their art on massive city walls,” said Mary Flannery, a member of the Beyond Walls Committee.

The purpose of @BeyondWallsLynn is to create a fountain of creativity that can water this concrete garden for years to come. @MassDev pic.twitter.com/AJmuFDX5G0 — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 17, 2017

The Beyond Walls Committee is the crowd funding brainchild of North Shore Resident Al Wilson.

The group raised more than $80,000 along with a generous $50,000 contribution from Mass. Development.

“Artists from Australia, the Dominican and Mexico, they have come and been welcomed by Lynn,” said Flannery, “I have never seen so many people on the streets than this past weekend.”

The money raised is more than enough to lure artists from all over the place.

Muralists from all over, including Australia and Montreal, are changing the face of downtown #Lynn @BeyondWallsLynn pic.twitter.com/UzCFlqBbZI — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) July 17, 2017

“I have chills, I never thought I would see Lynn do something this bold, brave and awesome,” said a third generation Lynn resident.

You can see these muralists in action all week transforming an aging fabric of brick into something sweeping, vibrant and radiating the bright colors of possibility.

“I’ve been in Lynn for over 35 years and to see the community proud, outside, hanging out and talking to each other. Little kids, grandparents, everybody all different shapes, sizes and colors, all sharing in the glee of ‘wow Lynn is doing something really exciting,’” said Flannery.