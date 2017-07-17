WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Dorchester Shooting

July 17, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Dorchester, Juli McDonald, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police are still searching for the gunman.

Officers responding to the call found a man at the corner of Vesta Rd and Blue Hill Ave suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

Officers then responded to 10 Vesta Rd and found another man dead in the first floor hallway of the home. Both victims are in their late 20s.

“This just showcases why we all need to work together as a community to stop this senseless violence,” said Boston Police Superintendent William Gross.

Police are canvassing the area searching suspects, video and witnesses, but say the shooting does not appear to be random.

“This should concern everyone,” Gross said. “We owe no allegiance to anyone who would commit shootings in broad daylight.”

Trauma teams will be in the neighborhood offering resources and support to residents who need them.

