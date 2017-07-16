Pet Parade: Animal Protection Center Of Southeastern Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption from the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts were featured on the Pet Parade this Sunday.

“We’ve been here since 2009, and we adopted 985 animals last year alone,” said Kim of APCSM. “We are very much sort of home-grown and run, with the best volunteers and dogs ever.”

Rupert is a two-year-old Golden Retriever mix who is super active and lots of fun. His ideal family would be someone with a backyard where he could play catch with a kid!

Edda is a five-year-old black lab/hound mix. She loves to run, and loves the outdoors.

“If you like hiking, if you like camping, if you like outdoor adventures–Edda is your companion!” says Kim.

Barboza is a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix.

He came to the shelter because his owner moved into a place where tenants weren’t allowed to have pit bulls.

“Don’t let the pit bull thing scare you,” Kim says. “He is a big lover. This guy wants to curl up on the couch with you at the end of the day, maybe share your popcorn, binge-watch some Netflix.”

He only has three paws due to a trauma at birth–but it doesn’t slow him down!

For more information, visit apcsm.org.