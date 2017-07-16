Lynn Man Stabbed To Death In Fight Over Money

LYNN (CBS) — A man stabbed in a fight over money Sunday morning in Lynn has died, police said.
The stabbing happened at an apartment on Lewis Street around 10:22 a.m. Lynn Police said the fight began as an argument over money.
The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the victim, a 27-year-old Lynn man, was repeatedly stabbed.
He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he later died.
Police said a second man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Salem Hospital, and has an officer guarding his room.
The Essex DA’s Office is investigating the stabbing.