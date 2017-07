A new Mustang, an old Triumph TR6, or how about a Rolls Royce? If money were no object, and you could have any car you want for free, which car would you choose? By the way, for the purposes our fantasy, maintenance is included. Check out the Jay Talking video. Answers may surprise you. (Photo by Bradley Jay and yes the car was mine, and yes I am aware the back springs sagged, and it always bugged me.